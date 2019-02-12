Government to promise more affordable living for BC residents

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has revealed its plans for the Province during a throne speech on Tuesday.

The Government’s goal is to make a clear path forward that will work to make life better for British Columbians.

According to Premier John Horgan, his Government will be putting people first and making progress on the shared priorities outlined in the Confidence and Supply Agreement, as negotiated with the B.C. Green Party caucus.

“People deserve the opportunity to build a good life in the communities they call home, with housing and childcare they can afford, quality public services, like health care and education, good jobs and a better future. For years, choices were made for the few at the top, while life became more difficult for everyone else. Our government is making different choices and working to build a better B.C. for everyone.”

Some of the changes to making lives more affordable will include the elimination of Medical Services Plan premiums starting January 1, 2020.

The Government also plans to protect ratepayers from paying high hydro rates and high auto insurance rates.

To lower auto insurance rates, the Government says it is undertaking the most significant reforms to car insurance in a generation after the old government ignored the worsening situation at ICBC, leaving the Crown corporation with losses of more than $2 billion in the last two years.

Horgan says his Government will continue to work on making life more affordable for the people of B.C.

“Making life better for people starts with the choices we make every day. Our government’s affordability initiatives have put more money back in people’s pockets. We are on the path to better health care for patients, quality care for seniors, better schools for our kids, more opportunities for young people, and good jobs with good wages in every region. Today and every day, our government is going to keep working hard to make life better for people.”