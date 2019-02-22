Grande Prairie RCMP Continue to Investigate the Disappearance of Jody Hockett

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP say this week marks 10 years since the disappearance of Jody Hockett.

RCMP say Hockett was last seen entering a white vehicle outside of the York Hotel in Grande Prairie on February 22, 2009.

Hockett is described as:

Caucasian

Dyed strawberry blonde hair

blue eyes

5’5

Wearing jeans

tank top

black zip-up sweatshirt with a hood

High heeled shoes with fur on them

- Advertisement -

Hockett was 33 years old at the time of her disappearance and may also be known by the names “Jody Smith”, “Jodi” or “Jessie”.

RCMP continue to investigate Jody’s disappearance.

Police urge anyone with information relating to Jody Hockett to please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.