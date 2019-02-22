-12.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP Continue to Investigate the Disappearance of Jody Hockett
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP Continue to Investigate the Disappearance of Jody Hockett

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP say this week marks 10 years since the disappearance of Jody Hockett.

RCMP say Hockett was last seen entering a white vehicle outside of the York Hotel in Grande Prairie on February 22, 2009.

Hockett is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Dyed strawberry blonde hair
  • blue eyes
  • 5’5
  • Wearing jeans
  • tank top
  • black zip-up sweatshirt with a hood
  • High heeled shoes with fur on them
- Advertisement -

Hockett was 33 years old at the time of her disappearance and may also be known by the names “Jody Smith”, “Jodi” or “Jessie”.

RCMP continue to investigate Jody’s disappearance.

Police urge anyone with information relating to Jody Hockett to please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articleDate announced for 2019 Tour of the Peace
Next articleNPHL Playoffs underway with first games already complete, game two Saturday

RECENT STORIES

News

Financial support for fridge replacement available to residents affected by Old Fort Landslide

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has announced that Old Fort residents, affected by the...
Read more
News

The North Peace Ride for the Disabled Meeting Monday, February 25th

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - An informational meeting regarding the future of the North Peace Ride for the Disabled will...
Read more
News

Margaret Ma Murray Community School Fundraising Concert

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Margaret Ma Murray Community School (MMMCS) PAC and Sabrina Brooks, District 60 Band...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Margaret Ma Murray Community School Fundraising Concert

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Margaret Ma Murray Community School (MMMCS) PAC and Sabrina Brooks, District 60 Band Teacher will be hosting a...

Crystal Cup weather update for opening night

North Peace SPCA saving animals from the complex situation of hoarding

Team Tardi play-off bound at World Junior Curling Championships

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.