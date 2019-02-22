-12.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 22, 2019
Grande Prairie RCMP Investigate Rental Fraud

Scott Brooks
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Since January 2019, Grande Prairie RCMP has received multiple reports of Fraud in relation to rental properties.

According to Police, in these cases, suspects are seeking monetary deposits from victims in response to online classified ads for rental accommodations in which the suspects do not own or live in. The suspect is then given the deposit and stops communication with the victim.

RCMP are advising the public to be vigilant while conducting online transactions over the internet and verify goods purchased prior to any monetary exchange.

Police continue to investigate these incidents.

If you have any information about incidents of this nature or need to report a crime, you are asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

