NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Break and Enter Investigation

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie Rural RCMP responded to a call of a Break and Enter to a business, on February 14, near Debolt.

RCMP attended the location and apprehended two suspects.

The investigation revealed there was approximately $200,000.00 worth of damages to an item belonging to the business.

According to Police, in addition to the damages, approximately $10,000 worth of stolen items were recovered, including copper wire.

27-year-old Travis Brander is facing the following charges:
  • Break and enter x 2
  • Possession of property obtained by crime x 2
  • Mischief over $5,000.00
  • Possession of a controlled substance

Brander remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 11, 2019.

38-year-old Danielle Myler is facing the following charges:

  • Break and enter x 2.
  • Mischief over $5,000.00
  • Possession of property obtained by crime x 2

Myler is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 11, 2019.

RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

If you need to report a crime, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment. To make an anonymous tip, you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

