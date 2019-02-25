Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Break and Enter Investigation

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie Rural RCMP responded to a call of a Break and Enter to a business, on February 14, near Debolt.

RCMP attended the location and apprehended two suspects.

The investigation revealed there was approximately $200,000.00 worth of damages to an item belonging to the business.

According to Police, in addition to the damages, approximately $10,000 worth of stolen items were recovered, including copper wire.

27-year-old Travis Brander is facing the following charges:

Break and enter x 2

x 2 Possession of property obtained by crime x 2

Mischief over $5,000.00

Possession of a controlled substance

Brander remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 11, 2019.

38-year-old Danielle Myler is facing the following charges:

Break and enter x 2.

Mischief over $5,000.00

Possession of property obtained by crime x 2

Myler is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 11, 2019.

RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

If you need to report a crime, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment. To make an anonymous tip, you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.