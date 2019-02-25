Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Break and Enter Investigation

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie Rural RCMP responded to a call of a Break and Enter to a business, on February 14, near Debolt.
RCMP attended the location and apprehended two suspects.
The investigation revealed there was approximately $200,000.00 worth of damages to an item belonging to the business.
According to Police, in addition to the damages, approximately $10,000 worth of stolen items were recovered, including copper wire.
- Break and enter x 2
- Possession of property obtained by crime x 2
- Mischief over $5,000.00
- Possession of a controlled substance
Brander remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 11, 2019.
38-year-old Danielle Myler is facing the following charges:
- Break and enter x 2.
- Mischief over $5,000.00
- Possession of property obtained by crime x 2
Myler is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 11, 2019.
RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.
