-10 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 14-year-old
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 14-year-old

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

UPDATE – Grande Prairie RCMP would like to advise that Jordyn McCartney has been located.  She is safe and unharmed. RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.

Grande Prairie, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jordyn McCartney (14). She was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on Feb. 25, 2019.

Jordyn is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Brown Hair
  • Green eyes
  • 5″2′
  • 115lbs
  • Tattoo on the left wrist with the word “Stay”
  • Wearing green jeans, a pink sweater, and a black hat
- Advertisement -

There is a concern for Jordyn’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleHusky Energy reports $216M fourth quarter profit, down from $672M a year ago
Next articleFort St. John RCMP present their Annual Report to Council

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating Christopher Orford (20).He was last seen in the Grande Prairie...
Read more
News

Council declared the Condill lots as surplus

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the recent Regular City Council Meeting, a Request for Decision was made to...
Read more
News

Help Support the Child Development Centre this March

Sydney Reid -
With one of the highest birth rates in Canada, new parents in Fort St. John can sometimes be faced...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

City Council approves grant application for Festival Plaza

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the recent Regular City Council Meeting, Council approved the application to the Northern Development Initiative Trust for a grant...

Fort St. John RCMP present their Annual Report to Council

Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 14-year-old

Husky Energy reports $216M fourth quarter profit, down from $672M a...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.