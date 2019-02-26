Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 14-year-old

UPDATE – Grande Prairie RCMP would like to advise that Jordyn McCartney has been located. She is safe and unharmed. RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.

Grande Prairie, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jordyn McCartney (14). She was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on Feb. 25, 2019.

Jordyn is described as:

Caucasian

Brown Hair

Green eyes

5″2′

115lbs

Tattoo on the left wrist with the word “Stay”

Wearing green jeans, a pink sweater, and a black hat

There is a concern for Jordyn’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.