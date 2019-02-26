Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Christopher Orford (20).

He was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on February 19, 2019.

Orford is described as:

Aboriginal

Black Hair

Brown eyes

6’0″‘

165lbs

Wearing coveralls

Tattoo on left arm of roses and the word Joy

There is a concern for Orford’s well-being.

The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.