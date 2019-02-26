-10 C
Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

Avatar Scott Brooks
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Christopher Orford (20).

He was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on February 19, 2019.

Orford is described as:

  • Aboriginal
  • Black Hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 6’0″‘
  • 165lbs
  • Wearing coveralls
  • Tattoo on left arm of roses and the word Joy
There is a concern for Orford’s well-being.

The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

