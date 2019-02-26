Help Support the Child Development Centre this March

With one of the highest birth rates in Canada, new parents in Fort St. John can sometimes be faced with unique challenges, this is where the Child Development Centre can help. The CDC works with families in Fort St. John and the North Peace who have children with developmental difficulties.

Each year the CDC works with hundreds of children in our region and as this community grows, they also need to grow.

The goal this year is to raise over $100,000 with part of that going towards the purchase of sound-proofing in the gymnasium and intercom systems in the observation rooms. The Child Development Centre needs your help, so they can continue to meet the growing needs of this community. For more on what the CDC does, visit www.cdcfsj.ca

- Advertisement -

You can help by donating to the 15th annual Arctech Welding and Machining A Day for the Kids. You can donate online, by calling 250-787-7100 or you can donate in person when the fundraiser gets underway at 6 am on March 7th, live from Safeway.

You can also make a pledge a performer in the annual talent show. The 45th Annual CDC Talent Show will take place Friday, March 8th at the North Peace Cultural Centre. The show is free, but of course, they will be looking for your donations. It all starts at 6 pm and will also be broadcast live on www.energeticcity.ca presented by the Fort St. John Co-op.