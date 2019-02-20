-12.3 C
Hudson's Hope RCMP pull over upwards of 60 drivers in January
Hudson’s Hope RCMP pull over upwards of 60 drivers in January

Scott Brooks
HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson Hope RCMP has released incident response numbers for the month of January.

In January, Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to 22 service calls.

Out of those 22 service calls, six of those were motor vehicle collisions that were reported to Police.

Also within the month of January, Hudson’s Hope Detachment stopped upwards of 60 drivers for various violations under the Motor Vehicle Act. According to Police, speeding was among the highest offences.

With the warmer changes in weather almost upon us, RCMP would like to remind drivers to be aware of shifting temperatures which may result in conditions changing between melting and freezing throughout the day.

They also strongly suggest that you wear a seatbelt, and follow the Provincial and Federal guidelines for securing child restraint systems; these measures will save lives.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations, or any criminal activity, is
asked to contact the RCMP directly, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-
8477.

