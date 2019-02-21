Huskies player of the Week: Aiden Tegart

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #28 Forward Aiden Tegart.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Aiden was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

- Advertisement -

Aiden Tegart Facts:

Age: 19

Height: 6′ 2″

Weight: 216 lbs.

Shoots: —

Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Aiden: “This will be my third year here.”

What position do you play?

Aiden: “I’m kind of all over, wherever the coach needs me to be, forward, D; I play where they need me.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Aiden: “I like to be physical, throw my body around, clear room for the other guys just for the skilled players to make the plays for us.”

Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Aiden: “It’s got to be winning the ‘ship last year in Peace River; that was my first time winning a championship. It was a surreal feeling, nothing else describes that.”

Favourite hockey team?

Aiden: “I’m an Anaheim Ducks fan.”

Favourite player?

Aiden: “It’s got to be Ryan Getzlaf. He’s a big guy too, he likes to throw his body around; so I’ve kind of modelled my game around him.”

What music do you like?

Aiden: “Rap, hip hop, country; just anything.”

What’s your favourite food?

Aiden: “It’s got to be lasagna, I love a good pasta before the game.”

What do you hope for the future?

Aiden: “This possibly could be my last year. Maybe go to school next year, but if not, I’m going to cherish my memories here and hopefully work. Take the things I learned here for work in the future.”