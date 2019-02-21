-3.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, February 21, 2019
Huskies player of the Week: Aiden Tegart
Sports

Huskies player of the Week: Aiden Tegart

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #28 Forward Aiden Tegart.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Aiden was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Aiden Tegart Facts:

  • Age: 19
  • Height: 6′ 2″
  • Weight: 216 lbs.
  • Shoots: —
  • Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Aiden: “This will be my third year here.”

  • What position do you play?

Aiden: “I’m kind of all over, wherever the coach needs me to be, forward, D; I play where they need me.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Aiden: “I like to be physical, throw my body around, clear room for the other guys just for the skilled players to make the plays for us.”

  • Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Aiden: “It’s got to be winning the ‘ship last year in Peace River; that was my first time winning a championship. It was a surreal feeling, nothing else describes that.”

  • Favourite hockey team?

Aiden: “I’m an Anaheim Ducks fan.”

  • Favourite player?

Aiden: “It’s got to be Ryan Getzlaf. He’s a big guy too, he likes to throw his body around; so I’ve kind of modelled my game around him.”

  • What music do you like?

Aiden: “Rap, hip hop, country; just anything.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Aiden: “It’s got to be lasagna, I love a good pasta before the game.”

  • What do you hope for the future?

Aiden: “This possibly could be my last year. Maybe go to school next year, but if not, I’m going to cherish my memories here and hopefully work. Take the things I learned here for work in the future.”

Author

Scott Brooks
