Huskies player of the Week: Aiden Tegart

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #28 Forward Aiden Tegart.
As part of a weekly feature, Aiden was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Aiden Tegart Facts:
- Age: 19
- Height: 6′ 2″
- Weight: 216 lbs.
- Shoots: —
- Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Aiden: “This will be my third year here.”
- What position do you play?
Aiden: “I’m kind of all over, wherever the coach needs me to be, forward, D; I play where they need me.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Aiden: “I like to be physical, throw my body around, clear room for the other guys just for the skilled players to make the plays for us.”
- Favourite moment with the Huskies?
Aiden: “It’s got to be winning the ‘ship last year in Peace River; that was my first time winning a championship. It was a surreal feeling, nothing else describes that.”
- Favourite hockey team?
Aiden: “I’m an Anaheim Ducks fan.”
- Favourite player?
Aiden: “It’s got to be Ryan Getzlaf. He’s a big guy too, he likes to throw his body around; so I’ve kind of modelled my game around him.”
- What music do you like?
Aiden: “Rap, hip hop, country; just anything.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Aiden: “It’s got to be lasagna, I love a good pasta before the game.”
- What do you hope for the future?
Aiden: “This possibly could be my last year. Maybe go to school next year, but if not, I’m going to cherish my memories here and hopefully work. Take the things I learned here for work in the future.”