Inconnu Swim Club participates at Winter Age Group Championships in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, B.C. – In Vancouver, this last weekend, was the Winter Age Group Championship swim meet for males 11-13 years old and females 10-12 years old. Over 460 swimmers from all over BC participated. Our three athletes, Owen Lang, Alexander McDonald, and Julien Kemp, all swam 7 events each in the three day meet.

All three boys improved their best times in almost every race they swam.

Alex McDonald had an amazing weekend and achieved 5 best times. This included 9.2 second drop in his 200 breaststroke, 3.6 seconds off his 100 backstroke, and 4.4 seconds off his 100 breaststroke.

Julien Kemp had a very successful weekend with 6 best times. Julien placed 15th overall in his 100 backstroke and placed 13th in his 200 backstroke. “In both backstroke races he shaved off big time! He has worked hard it and it showed this weekend”, said Coach Norah.

Last, but not least, Owen Lang had some amazing swim this weekend. He found himself in the top eight in 6 out of his 7 swims. Twice, Owen found himself just shy of a bronze medal. First in his 100 butterfly and secondly in his 50 freestyle. “Owen had a great race in his 100 fly and just missed out on third place by 0.2 seconds!”, Coach Norah reported.

Overall, the weekend was a huge success. The athletes not only placed best times but also executed their swims properly. “Swimming isn’t just about going up and down a black line. It’s about strategy too and these Inconnu swimmers are definitely on their way to more great swims.”