-5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, February 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Memebers of the Inconnu Swim Club at Winter Age Group Championship in Vancouver. Source Norah Vogan
Home Sports Inconnu Swim Club participates at Winter Age Group Championships in Vancouver
Sports

Inconnu Swim Club participates at Winter Age Group Championships in Vancouver

Avatar Norah Vogan
Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – In Vancouver, this last weekend, was the Winter Age Group Championship swim meet for males 11-13 years old and females 10-12 years old. Over 460 swimmers from all over BC participated.  Our three athletes, Owen Lang, Alexander McDonald, and Julien Kemp, all swam 7 events each in the three day meet.

All three boys improved their best times in almost every race they swam.
Alex McDonald had an amazing weekend and achieved 5 best times. This included 9.2 second drop in his 200 breaststroke, 3.6 seconds off his 100 backstroke, and 4.4 seconds off his 100 breaststroke.
Julien Kemp had a very successful weekend with 6 best times. Julien placed 15th overall in his 100 backstroke and placed 13th in his 200 backstroke. “In both backstroke races he shaved off big time! He has worked hard it and it showed this weekend”, said Coach Norah.
Last, but not least, Owen Lang had some amazing swim this weekend. He found himself in the top eight in 6 out of his 7 swims. Twice, Owen found himself just shy of a bronze medal. First in his 100 butterfly and secondly in his 50 freestyle.  “Owen had a great race in his 100 fly and just missed out on third place by 0.2 seconds!”, Coach Norah reported.
Overall, the weekend was a huge success. The athletes not only placed best times but also executed their swims properly. “Swimming isn’t just about going up and down a black line. It’s about strategy too and these Inconnu swimmers are definitely on their way to more great swims.”
- Advertisement -

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Norah Vogan
Previous articleFort St John Huskies to start semi-finals this Friday
Next articleBig Bam Ski Hill to offer second weekend of Big Bam Ski School March 9 & 10

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Sims says experience was awesome and overwhelming at Canada Winter Games

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's Brayden Sims, of Fivestar Boxing Academy, came out a winner at the...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host PAC Saints this Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are home this Friday as they host the...
Read more
Sports

Big Bam Ski Hill to offer second weekend of Big Bam Ski School March 9 & 10

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Big Bam Ski Hill will be hosting a second weekend for Big Bam Ski School...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

‘Points of View’ Opening Night at Peace Gallery North

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Gallery North is hosting the 6th Annual 'Points of View 2019' Art Show.Opening Night for the event...

MP Bob Zimmer’s Statement on the testimony of the Honourable Jody...

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host PAC Saints this Friday

Big Bam Ski Hill to offer second weekend of Big Bam...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.