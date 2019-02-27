-4 C
Darlene Jakubowski won Gold in Figure Skating at the 2019 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games. Source Special Olympics B.C. Region 8
Sports

Jakubowski wins gold at 2019 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games

Avatar Scott Brooks
VERNON, B.C. – Local figure skater, Darlene Jakubowski, managed to pick up a Gold medal at the 2019 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Vernon.

On February 22, Jakubowski represented Region 8 / Fort St. John in the Level Six Women Figure Skating where she managed to claim Gold.

In 2017, Jakubowski managed to win Gold for figure skating at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria and she picked up two medals at the 2018 Regionals in Chilliwack.

Jakubowski has been a figure skater for the past 15 years as a member of the Peace Passage Skating Club in Taylor and has a long list of accolades to her name including numerous trips to the Special Olympics.

