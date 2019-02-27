-4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Little Prairie Elementary School in Secure and Hold

UPDATE – The Secure and Hold has been lifted and the RCMP has concluded the investigation and determined there is no risk to students at this time.

CHETWYND, B.C. – School District 59 has released information that Little Prairie Elementary School is currently in a Secure and Hold.

According to SD 59, the Secure and Hold was initiated at approximately 10:45 a.m. in response to hearing shots fired in the ravine near the school.

The School District says students are being kept in their classrooms and the exterior school doors are locked. All of the students are safe and there is no direct threat to the school.

The RCMP are currently investigating.

