New Lone Wolf Golf Course General Manager, Ryan Galay. Source Facebook
Lone Wolf Golf Club hires new General Manager

Scott Brooks
TAYLOR, B.C. – At a recent District of Taylor Council Meeting, Council introduced the new General Manager for the Lone Wolf Golf Club.

Ryan Galay was hired by the District as the new General Manager for the Golf Course, replacing Dave Callum.

Galay says he is very excited to join the Lone Wolf Team as a General Manager.

“I’m just really excited to be a part of the District team and the Lone Wolf Team. I had a chance to meet everyone over here at the Office and at the Golf Course. I’m excited to be a part of that brand and team.”

Mayor Rob Fraser says he is looking forward to seeing Galay and the new team work together.

“Thank you very much for taking the position and we’re looking forward to you and the team, there’s a new team there at the Golf Course, so we’re interested in how you are going to gel them together and we’re interested in your new ideas. Welcome, and thank you.”

Prior to this position, Galay was General Manager and Lead Pro at Lakepoint Golf and Country Club in Charlie Lake.

Scott Brooks
