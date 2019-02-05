-17 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, February 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Kristeen Bruce, of Fort Nelson, recently won $500,000 from the February 2, 2019 Lotto Max Draw. Source BCLC
Home News Lottery winner from Fort Nelson claims half-million dollar prize
News

Lottery winner from Fort Nelson claims half-million dollar prize

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The winner from Friday’s Lotto Max draw of $500,000 has claimed their prize.

Kristeen Bruce, of Fort Nelson, matched all four Extra numbers in the February 2 Lotto Max Draw to win the half-million-dollar prize.

Bruce says she had seen on Facebook that someone from Fort Nelson had won, but didn’t immediately think it could have been her.

- Advertisement -

“I was on Facebook and saw someone in Fort Nelson had won. I was reading my ticket and I couldn’t believe it. I thought this isn’t real, this isn’t happening!”

When asked about what her immediate plans are, Bruce says she will take in some travelling and buy a new car.

“I kept laughing about how I need a new handbag and a new coat. I will do some travelling with my daughters – who are in disbelief as well. And I think I will treat myself to a new car.”

Bruce purchased her ticket at the Husky Gas Station in Fort Nelson and says she always uses Quick Pick.

“I remember telling the clerk to sell me a winning ticket. And here I am!”

Bruce says she now feels relieved from the financial stress and will be putting the rest of the money towards her daughters’ future.

“This is security for my daughters’ future – we don’t have to struggle anymore. This is an opportunity to have a super happy, healthy life without stress.”

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St John Flyers to start playoffs tonight in Grande Prairie
Next articleHeightened risk to outdoor workers due to extreme cold

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

B.C. starts new reconciliation process with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - British Columbia says it's starting a new reconciliation process with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, who are...
Read more
News

Environment Canada Issues Cold Weather Alert for tonight and into Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada says a period of very cold wind chills is expected tonight and...
Read more
Canadian Press

Alberta contributes $3.3M for huge solar farm in remote Fort Chipewyan

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta will work with Indigenous groups in the province's remote northeast corner on what the government says...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Nolan Legace

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #9 forward Nolan Legace. Each week, a different player from the Huskies will...

Coastal Gas Link set to start work in the Peace Region...

Governor says Washington will try to influence Trans Mountain ‘every way’...

Fort St John Huskies to host Fairview Flyers this Saturday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.