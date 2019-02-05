Lottery winner from Fort Nelson claims half-million dollar prize

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The winner from Friday’s Lotto Max draw of $500,000 has claimed their prize.
Kristeen Bruce, of Fort Nelson, matched all four Extra numbers in the February 2 Lotto Max Draw to win the half-million-dollar prize.
Bruce says she had seen on Facebook that someone from Fort Nelson had won, but didn’t immediately think it could have been her.
“I was on Facebook and saw someone in Fort Nelson had won. I was reading my ticket and I couldn’t believe it. I thought this isn’t real, this isn’t happening!”
When asked about what her immediate plans are, Bruce says she will take in some travelling and buy a new car.
“I kept laughing about how I need a new handbag and a new coat. I will do some travelling with my daughters – who are in disbelief as well. And I think I will treat myself to a new car.”
Bruce purchased her ticket at the Husky Gas Station in Fort Nelson and says she always uses Quick Pick.
“I remember telling the clerk to sell me a winning ticket. And here I am!”
Bruce says she now feels relieved from the financial stress and will be putting the rest of the money towards her daughters’ future.
“This is security for my daughters’ future – we don’t have to struggle anymore. This is an opportunity to have a super happy, healthy life without stress.”