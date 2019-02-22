Margaret Ma Murray Community School Fundraising Concert

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Margaret Ma Murray Community School (MMMCS) PAC and Sabrina Brooks, District 60 Band Teacher will be hosting a fundraising Concert.

The new school is in need of building their musical instrument selection as each student has the opportunity to participate in the music program once a week. Brooks shared it would be nice to build upon the selection of instruments that are currently available to her so she can provide variety to her students. Studies have shown children that have been exposed to music have healthy brain development.

The Northern Winds Community Band and the SD 60 Beginner Band will be performing, as well as performances by the Choir and costumed dancers to complement the movie music theme.

The concert is on February 28, 2019, the doors open at 5:30 pm. The admission to the concert is by donation and runs from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. and the concert.

The goal would be to raise between $5,000 to $10,000 to purchase recorders, ukeleles and drums, all proceeds from the concert will be directed to the music program.

The PAC will also be offering a canteen serving: Hot dogs ($2), pizza ($3), water ($1), coffee ($1) and popcorn ($2 large $1 small) as well as raffling baskets with tickets on a variety of baskets at $2 each or 3/$5. There will also be face painting.