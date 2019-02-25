-17 C
Fort St. John
Monday, February 25, 2019
Measles has been confirmed in British Columbia and Alberta

EDMONTON, AB /VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Alberta Health Services (AHS) and B.C. Centre of Disease Control (BCCDC) have both confirmed cases of Measles.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads through the air by coughing and sneezing, as well by respiratory secretions causing fever and a red rash on the skin, typically occurring in childhood.

As of February 24th, 2019,

The Public Health Agency of Canada has advised Alberta Health Services (AHS) that an individual with lab-confirmed measles visited Leduc, while infectious. To see the date and times of areas that may have been exposed to measles; CLICK HERE

14 cases have been reported to the BCCDC, two of the 14 cases acquired the illness while travelling abroad; the cases are unrelated to previous reports of measles in the Lower Mainland.

Reported by BCCDC an exposure alert has been issued by Vancouver Coastal Health for Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Richmond. For more information on Measles in B.C; CLICK HERE 

 

 

 

