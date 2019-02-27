Mending Losses support group for grief

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Mother Heather Boswell was at a loss after the unexpected passing of her only son, she sought connection and a place to talk with others and when she could not find that in Fort St. John, she created it.

Boswell’s son, Chris, died June 20th, 2018, at 35 years of age from fentanyl, that was in the drug he had taken. Boswell shares, “He had a good heart and trusted the wrong people. He was in a dark place when he died, and we never had a chance to fix it, my son died alone.”

Grieving over the loss of her only son and best friend, Boswell shares, “My son and I were close we texted or talked on the phone almost every day,” when the police found Chris, “Worst day of my life. I lost my precious son.” said Boswell.

- Advertisement -

I asked Boswell why she would want to speak about this only 8 months after Chris’s death and she explains, “There is nothing, nothing in this town, like resources, nothing. I figured if you had someone you could talk to it helps a lot.” She felt someone needed to speak up.

Boswell found it hard to find other people in grief as she shares, “People don’t want to talk, it is painful and she knows as she has been there.”

Boswell was determined to put a group together, and longtime friend, Tara Lynch found out about Boswells desire to run a group for grieving and said she could facilitate the group and together they created ‘Mending Losses’

This group is open to anyone that has experienced some sort of loss. Speaking with Lynch she shares, “Mending losses is a group of people that are able to come together and heal those hard topics, Those conversations you don’t talk about, but you’re feeling desperately lonely inside for.”

The first meeting for Mending Losses is Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 from 7 pm to 8:30 pm at The Wolseley Building #11203 Talhtan Road.

Lynch goes on to share, “Mending Losses is not only to manage the loss of a loved one but it could be a loss of yourself or a divorce. There are so many different avenues of loss that we can explore in these groups.

For more information on Mending losses, FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

Boswell goes on to say about her son Chris, “He had an awesome sense of humour. He always made me laugh. He also said he didn’t like kids but I think that wasn’t true because everywhere we went kids flocked to him and he would smile his little smile. He love cats and was super generous with his friends ask him for anything he would get it for you. I called him my marshmallow, said he was crusty on the outside and soft on the inside. He always gave me heck or made a face at me when I said that. We were super close and I miss him so much.”