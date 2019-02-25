Midget Predators played host to AA Midget Peace Country Storm on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Midget Predators female hockey team were home on Saturday as they hosted the AA Midget Peace Country Storm.

In period one, neither team was able to score, but the Predators did work off two penalty kills and had two power plays.

At 5:03 into the second period, the Storm scored a goal making the score 1-0 over the Predators.

Then at 8:06 into the frame, Hannah Piket would make an unassisted goal, tying the score at one apiece.

Another goal would follow at 9:27 into the period, as Madison Fell would score a goal with assists by Jaycee Bird and Beth Connelly making the score 2-1.

However, at 9:55 left in the frame, the Storm would tie the score at two apiece.

Then with 7:45 remaining, Hannah Piket would make her second unassisted goal making the score 3-2.

35 seconds later, the Storm responded with another goal making the score tied again at three apiece.

In the third period, it resulted in tow more goals for the Storm and despite the Predators pulling their goalie, they could not get the puck in the net.

The final score was 5-3 for the Storm.

Midget Predators Head Coach, Rob Larson, says his team needs to work on power plays in order to win tight games.

“We have as good if not better team speed than the Storm but they were better at executing plays. Our Power play has improved but is still not where it needs to be to win tight games. On the flip side, our penalty kill was very effective.”