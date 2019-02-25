-17 C
Fort St. John
Monday, February 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Midget Predators were host to the AA Midget Peace Country Storm on Saturday at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Source Facebook
Home Sports Midget Predators played host to AA Midget Peace Country Storm on Saturday
Sports

Midget Predators played host to AA Midget Peace Country Storm on Saturday

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Midget Predators female hockey team were home on Saturday as they hosted the AA Midget Peace Country Storm.

In period one, neither team was able to score, but the Predators did work off two penalty kills and had two power plays.

At 5:03 into the second period, the Storm scored a goal making the score 1-0 over the Predators.

- Advertisement -

Then at 8:06 into the frame, Hannah Piket would make an unassisted goal, tying the score at one apiece.

Another goal would follow at 9:27 into the period, as Madison Fell would score a goal with assists by Jaycee Bird and Beth Connelly making the score 2-1.

However, at 9:55 left in the frame, the Storm would tie the score at two apiece.

Then with 7:45 remaining, Hannah Piket would make her second unassisted goal making the score 3-2.

35 seconds later, the Storm responded with another goal making the score tied again at three apiece.

In the third period, it resulted in tow more goals for the Storm and despite the Predators pulling their goalie, they could not get the puck in the net.

The final score was 5-3 for the Storm.

Midget Predators Head Coach, Rob Larson, says his team needs to work on power plays in order to win tight games.

“We have as good if not better team speed than the Storm but they were better at executing plays. Our Power play has improved but is still not where it needs to be to win tight games. On the flip side, our penalty kill was very effective.”

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNorth Peace SPCA Treat Week Fundraising Campaign
Next articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers beat Grande Prairie Storm on Sunday

RECENT STORIES

Sports

City of Fort St John Recreation to host Tween/Teen Tri-Activity Night on March 5

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Recreation is hosting a Tween/Teen Tri-Activity Night on March...
Read more
Sports

Busy weekend at Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a busy weekend on Charlie Lake as over 82 hockey teams participated...
Read more
Sports

Game four of NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The fourth game of the NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight, February 25, as four teams...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Busy weekend at Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a busy weekend on Charlie Lake as over 82 hockey teams participated in the 8th Annual Crystal...

Game four of NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight

Registration for FSJ Hospital Foundation’s Bluey Day to start March 4

Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Break and Enter Investigation

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.