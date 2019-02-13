Midget Predators to hold Fundraiser on February 28

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators will be holding a Midget Female Provincial Championships Fundraiser on February 28.

It was announced in January that the Predators would be hosting the Championships from March 21 to the 24 in Fort St. John.

In order to host the Championships, funds are needed.

North Bar and Grill will be having a Burger and Bevie Night on February 28 to help raise funds.

Tickets will be on sale soon. Be sure to follow the Predators Facebook page for further announcements.

For more information, you contact Brook Goulet by email at [email protected].