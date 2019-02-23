Midget Predators to host AA Midget Peace Country Storm today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Midget Predators female hockey team is home today, Saturday, as they host the AA Midget Peace Country Storm.

Last night, Friday, the Predators were home as they hosted the Prespatou Bantam/Midget Boys.

The Predators managed to beat Prespatou 2-1.

Coach’s Pick for the game was Cheree Peters, with Hannah Piket as Team Voted MVP.

The Predators are home again today, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, as they host the AA Midget Peace Country Storm. Game time is 12:15 p.m.

This game is also a great opportunity for you to purchase tickets for the Burger and Bevie Fundraiser that is taking place on February 28 in support of the Predators as they will be hosting the Midget Provincials this March 21 to the 24 in Fort St. John.

For more information, and for tickets, you can call or text Eva at 250-261-4796