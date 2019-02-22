MP Bob Zimmer to hold second Caribou Closures Town Hall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local M.P. Bob Zimmer will be hosting a second Public Northern B.C. Caribou Closures Town Hall.

The Town Halls are being hosted by Zimmer in response to the lack of public consultation from the Provincial Government on the Caribou Recovery Process.

The first meeting was held in Fort St. John on February 2, 2019.

The purpose of the meeting was for residents to hear details regarding the potential Caribou Closures and for residents to have their say during a Question and Answer session.

This upcoming meeting will look at the same issues and concerns residents have with the Caribou Recovery Process.

The next Northern B.C. Caribou Closures Town Hall is taking place Saturday, February 23, in Prince George at the Marriott Hotel.

The meeting will be in the Spruce Room and will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information, you can call Anita Bergstrom at 250-561-7982.