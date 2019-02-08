-26.7 C
Bob Zimmer, M.P. for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies
News

MP Bob Zimmer to hold second meeting on disinformation and ‘fake news’ in Ottawa

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local M.P. Bob Zimmer will be hosting a second International Grand Committee Meeting on Disinformation and ‘Fake News’ in Ottawa.

The Committee, co-chaired by U.K. M.P. Damian Collins and Zimmer, has announced that a meeting will be taking place in Ottawa on May 28, 2019.

The first meeting was held in London on November 27, 2018. That meeting was intended to have Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, testify before Nations on his Company’s practices when it comes to dealing with disinformation and ‘fake news’.

Many letters were sent to Zuckerberg requesting his appearance at the meeting; all of which were denied. Instead, Facebook Vice President of Policy Solutions, Richard Allan, was sent in Zuckerberg’s place.

While the upcoming meeting will continue to focus on holding digital platforms to account, the Committee will also examine Foreign Influence in Democracies and Data as a Human Right: Protecting Our Citizens – Data Security and Privacy.

Zimmer says he is looking forward to welcoming Countries to Ottawa to continue the work that was accomplished at the meeting in London. He also says this meeting will provide an opportunity to hear from social media platforms about how they are protecting users from online threats.

“I am looking forward to welcoming our international colleagues to Ottawa as we continue to build upon what we accomplished in London. With several countries, including Canada, holding elections this year it is vital that we continue collaborating to protect our democracies from the global threats of foreign influence and disinformation on digital platforms. This meeting will also provide us with the opportunity to hear from these platforms about what they are doing to protect our citizens from the threats of manipulation that we know are active online.”

The second International Grand Committee Meeting on Disinformation and ‘Fake News’ will be taking place on May 28, 2019, in Ottawa.

