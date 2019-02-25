MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – United We Roll

Bob’s Weekly Report

The United We Roll truck convoy arrived at its final destination, Parliament Hill, on February 19 for a two-day rally in protest of the Liberal’s Carbon Tax and anti-energy policies.

It was quite the sight to see the over five-kilometre long pro-resource convoy roll into Ottawa’s downtown core, honking the entire way, before parking just outside of the Parliament Buildings.

It was a testament to the importance of Canada’s energy sector and the crisis that it’s facing. The convoy’s strong show of support for the energy workers and industry was an awesome thing to see.

I was honoured to be able to speak at the rally and started off by saying that I think instead of having to come to the government to protest to have a job, we need to thank our energy workers for providing gas to our homes so we actually have warm homes to go home to. I also thanked those who had made the long journey to Ottawa to voice their concerns about how the Liberal government is hurting our natural resource sector and let them know that they are making a difference.

I was also able to meet up with local businessman Kirk Grimes, as well as convoy organizers Haley Wile and Glen Carritt and thank them personally for all the hard work they are doing on behalf of our oil and gas workers and their families.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also spoke at the rally reiterating Conservative support for the energy sector. Our energy workers deserve a government that supports their industry and champions it worldwide.

Rest assured, I, along with my Conservative colleagues, will continue to stand up for Canada’s energy sector. We will provide the leadership needed to help our energy workers and their families get back to work and get ahead.

As one of the signs at the convoy said, “British Columbia-Alberta Oil and Gas: Build The Pipelines.”

As a British Columbian, I’m one to say, let’s get it done!