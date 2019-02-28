MP Bob Zimmer’s Statement on the testimony of the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould

OTTAWA, ONT – Local MP Bob Zimmer released a statement regarding the testimony of former Justice Minister and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould at Justice Committee.

At the House of Commons Justice Committee, Former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould shared she faced political pressure from individuals within her own party regarding SNC-Lavalin.

“For a period of approximately four months, between September and December of 2018, I experienced a consistent and sustained effort by many people within the government to seek to politically interfere in the exercise of prosecutorial discretion in my role as the attorney general of Canada, in an inappropriate effort to secure a deferred prosecution agreement with SNC-Lavalin,” said Former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould

MLA Bob Zimmer shares, “I was in the room when Ms. Wilson-Raybould gave her testimony and being that close you could hear the emotion in her voice as she described the sustained and escalating pressure she endured from the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Clerk of the Privy Council, and the Office of the Finance Minister to change her mind and interfere in the SNC-Lavalin criminal case.

Wilson-Raybould goes on to share there were approximately 10 phone calls and 10 meetings specifically about SNC that she and her staff were a part of. She went on to say in her testimony that, “there were expressed statements regarding the necessity of interference in the SNC-Lavalin matter, the potential of consequences and veiled threats if a DPA was not made available to SNC,”

“The events and conversations laid out by Ms. Wilson-Raybould are not only shocking but corrupt and speak to a Prime Minister who has lost all moral authority to govern,” said Zimmer.

The testimony that Wilson-Raybould presented to the Justice Committee was outlined in a timeline that was clear and thorough of the events she experienced.

Zimmer says, “The Prime Minister must resign and the RCMP must immediately open an investigation into the examples of obstruction of justice the former Attorney General gave in her testimony, as well as those she was unable to speak about.

Near the end of Wilson-Raybould’s testimony, she says “My narrative stops here. I must reiterate to the committee my concern outlined in the letter to the chair yesterday, that is, Order-in-Council #2019-0105 addresses only my time as the attorney general of Canada,” she goes on to say, “The order in council leaves in place the various constraints, in particular cabinet confidence, that there are on my ability to speak freely on matters that occurred after I left my post as attorney general.”

“There are still many unanswered questions. Unfortunately, the Prime Minister has forbidden Ms. Wilson-Raybould from discussing her resignation from cabinet, the presentation she gave to cabinet after her resignation, or discussions she had after being fired as Attorney General. There are also questions surrounding alleged political interference in the criminal case against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman,” said Zimmer

“I firmly believe that the law should apply equally to everyone, regardless of who you are or where you come from. Canadians deserve answers and not a government that continuously keeps them in the dark while attempting to bend the rule of law to benefit their friends,” said Zimmer.