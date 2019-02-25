-17 C
Fort St. John
Monday, February 25, 2019
The NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers were in Grande Prairie on February 24 as they took on the Storm. Photo by Scott Brooks
NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers beat Grande Prairie Storm on Sunday

Avatar Scott Brooks
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers were in Grande Prairie on Sunday to take on the Storm.

At 5:50 into the game, the Storm took an early lead as they scored a goal making the score 1-0 over the Trackers.

The score would remain that way for the rest of the period.

At 3:49 into the second period, Justin Brownlee would make an unassisted goal, tying the score at one apiece.

Then at 5:06 into the frame, Connor Kindrat would score a goal with assists from Owen Floriant and Devan Minard making the score 2-1.

1:04 following the Trackers goal, the Storm would score a goal making the score tied at two apiece.

Then at 9:24 into the period, Devan Minard would score a power play goal on the Storm with a feed from Noah Lang and Kurtis Lee making the score 3-2.

The Trackers managed to hold the Storm off for the remainder of the period.

At 9:28 into the third period, Chase London would make an unassisted goal making the score 4-2 over Grande Prairie.

Later on in the period, with 3:17 remaining, Chase London would make his second goal of the game with assists by Owen Floriant and Connor Kindrat making the score a 5-2 lead.

At 2:42 left in the frame, Connor Brown would receive a penalty and, at 2:10, Duncan Ross would also receive a penalty, putting the Trackers in a penalty kill.

With the power play advantage, the Storm would score two goals at 1:55 and 55 seconds remaining in the game making the score 5-4.

Time would run out before the Storm had a chance to tie the score, making it a 5-4 win for the Trackers.

Up next, the Trackers are home this Friday, March 1, as they host the PAC Saints. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Scott Brooks
