NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers beat Grande Prairie Storm on Sunday

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers were in Grande Prairie on Sunday to take on the Storm.

At 5:50 into the game, the Storm took an early lead as they scored a goal making the score 1-0 over the Trackers.

The score would remain that way for the rest of the period.

At 3:49 into the second period, Justin Brownlee would make an unassisted goal, tying the score at one apiece.

Then at 5:06 into the frame, Connor Kindrat would score a goal with assists from Owen Floriant and Devan Minard making the score 2-1.

1:04 following the Trackers goal, the Storm would score a goal making the score tied at two apiece.

Then at 9:24 into the period, Devan Minard would score a power play goal on the Storm with a feed from Noah Lang and Kurtis Lee making the score 3-2.

The Trackers managed to hold the Storm off for the remainder of the period.

At 9:28 into the third period, Chase London would make an unassisted goal making the score 4-2 over Grande Prairie.

Later on in the period, with 3:17 remaining, Chase London would make his second goal of the game with assists by Owen Floriant and Connor Kindrat making the score a 5-2 lead.

At 2:42 left in the frame, Connor Brown would receive a penalty and, at 2:10, Duncan Ross would also receive a penalty, putting the Trackers in a penalty kill.

With the power play advantage, the Storm would score two goals at 1:55 and 55 seconds remaining in the game making the score 5-4.

Time would run out before the Storm had a chance to tie the score, making it a 5-4 win for the Trackers.

Up next, the Trackers are home this Friday, March 1, as they host the PAC Saints. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.