NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers fall to Grande Prairie on Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were home on Friday night as they hosted the Grande Prairie Storm.

Throughout the first period, both teams had a difficult time scoring a goal.

At 8:33 into the period, Owen Floriant received a two-minute penalty for kneeing an opponent.

- Advertisement -

Later on in the period, with 25 seconds left, Grande Prairie received a two-minute penalty for holding.

The first period ended scoreless with shots on goal 9-7 for the Storm.

Period two almost seemed virtually the same as both teams struggled to score a goal throughout the period.

Then at 3:36 remaining in the frame, Kurtis Lee would score a power play goal with an assist by Connor Kindrat making the score 1-0.

Another goal would follow at 15 seconds left as Kurtis Lee would score his second power play goal of the night with an assist by Devin Minard making the score a 2-0 lead over Grande Prairie.

At 6:22 into the third period, Devin Minard would score a goal with an assist by Kurtis Lee making the score 3-0.

Then at 15 seconds after that goal, the Storm would get one by the Trackers making the score 3-1.

By this time the Trackers were starting to lose steam.

Another Storm goal would come at 7:31 into the frame, making the score 3-2.

Then with 8:02 left in the frame, the Storm would tie the score at three apiece.

The Trackers continued to struggle to keep Grande Prairie from the net, but this effort was not enough as the Storm would score another goal with 1:07 left in the game.

The Trackers would fall 4-3 to the Storm.

Trackers Head Coach, Gerard Dicaire, says it was unacceptable for his team to allow four third period goals, adding that this is a lesson his team will have to learn.

“The first 40 minutes was really good and then we started to lose focus in the third period. Allowing four third period goals is unacceptable at any level of hockey. It’s a lesson they’re going to have to learn because we’re wrapping up soon for Provincials, so it’s going to be a fast learning lesson to regroup.”

Up next, the Trackers head to Grande Prairie this Sunday, February 24, for a rematch against the Storm. Game time is 1:00 p.m.