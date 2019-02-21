NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers have two games this weekend against GP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers have two games this weekend; one at home, and one away.

On Friday, February 23, the Trackers are home as they host the Grande Prairie Storm.

The last time the Trackers met with the Storm was back on November 18, in Grande Prairie, where they beat the Storm 3-2.

The Trackers host the Storm this Friday at the Pomeroy Sport Centre with puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

Then on Sunday, the Trackers hit the road to Grande Prairie as they take on the Storm once again.

Currently, in the Bouchier Division Standings, the Trackers are in a strong first place with 44 points, while the Storm is in third place with 27 points.

The Trackers visit the Storm this Sunday, February 24, in Grande Prairie. Game time is 1:00 p.m.