NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host PAC Saints this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are home this Friday as they host the PAC Saints for the final game before Provincials.

This game will be the first and last time the Trackers meet with the Saints during this regular season.

Last weekend, the Trackers were home on February 22 as they hosted the Grande Prairie Storm. After a close game, the Trackers fell 4-3 to the Storm.

- Advertisement -

Then on February 24, the Trackers were down in Grande Prairie for a rematch against the Storm where they managed to win that game 5-4.

Currently, in the Bouchier Division Standings, the Trackers are well in first place with 46 points. This Friday’s competition, the Saints, are sitting in fifth in their division with 32 points.

The Trackers are home this Friday, March 1, as they host the Saints. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.