NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win gold at IHA Tournament in Calgary

CALGARY, A.B. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were in Calgary over the weekend for the International Hockey Association Tournament.

In game one of the IHA Tournament, on Thursday, January 31, the Trackers faced IHA. The Trackers managed to win the game 7-1 over IHA.

On Friday morning, for game two, the Trackers took on the Edge. After a close game, the Trackers managed to pull away with a win of 3-2 over the Edge.

Then for game three, on Friday afternoon, the Trackers faced Fort Saskatchewan. The Trackers would sweep this game 6-1, moving the Trackers to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals on Saturday, the Trackers took on St. Albert. The Midget Trackers ended up winning that game 5-1, advancing them to the finals.

On Sunday, the Trackers faced the Northwest Bruins for the finals. The Trackers managed to win gold after winning the finals 4-1 over the Bruins.

Up next, the Trackers will return to regular play for a road trip series on Friday, February 8 as they take on the St. Albert Blues. Game time is 8:45 p.m. at the CMM.

Then on February 9, the Trackers will be headed to Morinville to take on the Sturgeon Sting. Puck drop is 3:15 p.m.

The final game of the weekend series will be on Sunday, February 10 as they face the Maple Leaf Athletic Club at the Confederation Arena in Edmonton. Game time is 1:30 p.m.