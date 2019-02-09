NEBC Yukon Trackers face St Albert Blues on Friday night

ST. ALBERT, A.B. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road to St. Albert to face the Blues on Friday night.

At 9:41 into the game, Connor Kindrat would score a goal on the Blues with assists by Connor Brown and Jaydon Viens making the score 1-0.

This would be the only goal made in the first period.

At 7:30 remaining in the second frame, the Blues scored one on the Trackers making the score tied at one apiece

In period three both teams would battle it out in an effort to break the tie.

Coming right down to the wire, at 10 seconds left in the game, the Blues scored a goal winning the game 2-1 over the Trackers.

Currently, in the Bouchier Division Standings, the Trackers are in first place with 18 wins, three losses, and five ties with 41 total points.

Up next, the Trackers are off to Morinville today, Saturday, to take on the Sturgeon Sting. Puck drop is 3:15 p.m.