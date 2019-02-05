North Peace Airport Society provides update to District of Taylor Council

TAYLOR, B.C. – The North Peace Airport Society made a presentation to Taylor Council at a recent Council Meeting.

The presentation looked at the history of the Airport, the structure of the Airport, and an operations report.

Miranda Flury, Director of Strategy Capital and Planning, says the Society has started to develop a policy package that looks at different ways of investing money.

“From the perspective of policy development, we’ve actually started our policy package which has been fantastic. So we’ve talked about and developed the investment policy, so different ways we are going to invest our money, to looking at a capital approval policy and procedure as well as speaking about reserves.”

Gordon Duke, Managing Director of the NPA, says they are proud of their community involvement and have teamed up with the Community Living Association. According to Duke, this partnership provides meaningful employment.

“One of the things we are proud of is Community Involvement. We’ve started a relationship with the Community Living Association where we’re providing some meaningful employment for, right now, two adults but we’re looking to grow that program as we move forward.”

Duke also says the Airport is collaborating with the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation on hosting some fundraising events along with sponsoring the High on Ice Festival.

“We’re collaborating with the Hospital Foundation on a Runway Run Fundraising event we’re hoping to hold in the Spring and we’re also sponsoring the High on Ice Festival.”

The North Peace Airport plans to continue and grow their involvement within the community.

The Airport is also looking at ways for future expansion in terminal space and possibly in parking as the number of passengers using the Airport continues to rise.