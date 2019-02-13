North Peace Secondary School open for Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has announced that North Peace Secondary School will be open again on Thursday, February 14.

Dave Sloan, School District 60 Superintendent, says they have a contingency plan to resume instruction at the School, which includes running a generator.

“We have a contingency plan to resume instruction. The building is being powered by a diesel generator. We still have on-going repairs to the building’s main transformer to be completed.”

- Advertisement -

NPSS was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a burst pipe that had caused damage to an electrical unit in the building.

For more updates and information, you can visit the School District’s website at prn.bc.ca