North Peace Secondary School. File photo
News

North Peace Secondary School to remain closed Wednesday

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School will be closed on Wednesday, February 13.

School District 60 announced the school would be closed on February 12, due to a burst pipe that had caused electrical issues in the building.  The ELC at the Pomeroy Sport Centre will remain open.

The School will continue to be closed until repairs are made.

The District says they are completing the repairs as quickly as possible.

For more updates, watch this website or visit the School Districts website at prn.bc.ca

