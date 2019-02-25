-17 C
Fort St. John
Monday, February 25, 2019
News

North Peace SPCA Treat Week Fundraising Campaign

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace SPCA (NPSPCA) is seeking help to raise funds to help continue programs and care for animals in need with ‘Treat Week’.

Treat week is a fun way to fundraise on behalf of the NPSPCA by sponsoring an event or baking a treat to sell, all proceeds stay in the community. When creating your fundraiser you can register online and select the North Peace branch or you can bring your donations in person to the NPSPCA and they can register them.

The NPSPCA is looking for bakers to help make tasty treats for the in shelter event on February 26th, 2019. You can contact the branch for more information on how to help.

Treat week runs from Feb 25th to March 3rd, anyone can fundraise for the event whether you have a themed party or sell baked goods.

To learn more about Treat Week and to Register; CLICK HERE 

To contact the NPSPCA; CLICK HERE

To view the NPSPCA FB Page; CLICK HERE

To view the NPSPCA Event Page; CLICK HERE

 

© Energeticcity.ca
