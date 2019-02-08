-26.7 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, February 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
An excavator moves to another part of the jobsite near River Road at Site C. Photo by Chris Newton
Home News Northeast B.C. unemployment rate increased in January 2019
News

Northeast B.C. unemployment rate increased in January 2019

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw an increase in January.

The unemployment rate in January was 5.5 percent compared to 4.7 percent in December of 2018.

January has been the highest recorded unemployment percentage since September 2018 at 5.6 percent, an estimated 39,900 people are employed in a labour force of 42,100.

- Advertisement -

A recent statement made by Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, on the release of the January Labour Force Survey from Statistics Canada;

“As demonstrated in the newest results, higher wages, low unemployment and good jobs in British Columbia show that people are at the centre of our strong and stable economy.

Wages continued to rise in January, with B.C. among the top provinces for year-over-year growth. In the past year, B.C.’s average wages grew by 4.1%, the highest among provinces. In fact, 2018 was B.C.’s highest annual wage growth in the past 10 years.

B.C.’s unemployment rate remained the lowest in Canada — for the 17th month in a row — at 4.7%. Private sector jobs have been fuelling employment growth in the province, with an increase of 64,800 in the past year.

This means people continue to see the benefit of a high-performing economy following many years of wage stagnation.”

B.C.’s economy is expected to outperform the rest of Canada over the next three years. The Economic Forecast Council, a group of bank economists and analysts that are independent of government, estimates that B.C.’s real gross domestic product is expected to grow by 2.6% in both 2019 and 2020.

“We’re working hard to nurture a sustainable economy that works for people.”

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleMore maintenance work to be performed on Taylor Bridge
Next articleTrev Talks – United We Roll Convoy

RECENT STORIES

News

City bus service suspended in Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - B.C. Transit has suspended bus service in Dawson Creek. Service has been suspended until further notice...
Read more
News

Northern Development launches new website for Love Northern B.C.

Tracy Teves -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Northern Development Initiative Trust has developed the 'Love Northern BC' movement to help connect people...
Read more
News

Another extreme cold warning issued for the B.C. Peace

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - For the first time since February 1, the extreme cold warning has been lifted for the B.C....
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

B.C. Oil and Gas Commission warns Coastal GasLink over pipeline construction

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER _ The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission says Coastal GasLink must submit a notice of construction at least 48 hours before it starts...

B.C. Oil and Gas Commission warns Coastal GasLink over pipeline construction

Crokicurl rink set to open this weekend

Fort St John Hospital Foundation to celebrate 25th Anniversary

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.