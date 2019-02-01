Northern BC Caribou Closure Town Hall with Bob Zimmer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bob Zimmer will be hosting a Town Hall about the plans for a potential Caribou Recovery Program in the Region.

Zimmer will be hosting a Public Northern BC Caribou Closures Town Hall on February 2nd at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre in Fort St. John from 9:00 am to 11:30 am. This is an opportunity to bring the community together to discuss concerns and Zimmer hopes to get answers to questions.

In Bob Zimmer’s January 21, 2019, Weekly Report, he shares that the promised public meetings with the Government have been cancelled, and future plans regarding the Caribou are still unknown. He goes on to say this could have an effect on our region, economically and recreationally.