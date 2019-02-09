Northern Development launches new website for Love Northern B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Northern Development Initiative Trust has developed the ‘Love Northern BC’ movement to help connect people with independent locally-owned businesses through unique marketing campaigns to keep more dollars in the local economy.

Love Northern BC is the largest shop local program in Canada. With more than 74 northern BC communities participating, the program has helped to showcase more than 1,600 unique, locally-owned and independent northern B.C. businesses.

The funding from the NDIT helps the Love Northern BC project by continuing to find and develop opportunities throughout the region to help to build connections between neighbours, shoppers, business owners, and visitors.

The Love BC Project helps to get a community involved and invested in itself by being able to be showcased on a platform they may not otherwise be able to do for themselves. The Love BC Project helps these businesses by offering media packages that;

Featuring first-rate photography, storytelling and a variety of independent locally-owned businesses in each community.

Offering a search bar and directory function to quickly find businesses online, and a map function that helps residents and tourists to the community locate and visit each business with ease.

The program is available to communities located within Northern Development’s service region and participating communities receive ongoing program planning and implementation support from the Northern Development staff. Businesses that wish to participate in the program are required to pay a one-time registration fee of $100 per business.

The program is open to independent locally-owned businesses (non-franchise). Certain kinds of home-based businesses are eligible, but direct sales home-based businesses that are distributing for a larger brand are not. Love Northern BC shares they are a marketing tool that works best for businesses that are focused on retail goods and services rather than industrial companies.

