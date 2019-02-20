-12.3 C
News

Northern Health improving MRI services with new machines

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is providing better access which they share is reducing wait times with new machines and hours for MRI services

Ken Winnig, Regional Director of Diagnostic Services shares, last year 7,500 MRI’s were performed and they are on target to do 13,000. Winnig says “It’s a huge increase”

The new MRI units which were forecasted to triple the number of MRI’s in the Northern Health region. This has improved access, wait times and have brought services closer to home reducing travel for residents in the region.

In 2017 the first of three new MRI units started serving patients in Prince George. Two other MRI installation projects were put in place at Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace, and Fort St. John Hospital & Health Centre. MRI’s are a tool used by physicians and specialists to support in making a diagnosis.

 

 

