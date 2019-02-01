Northern Lights College Foundation receives $50,000 donation

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Northern Lights College Foundation recently received a $50,000 donation.

During the TransCanada Economic Summit, Kiel Gidden, TransCanada B.C. Public Affairs Manager, presented Kim McPhedran, Executive Director of the Northern Lights College Foundation, with a $50,000 donation to the TransCanada Pathway to Pipeline Readiness Trades Bursary.

The bursary assists students in trades programs at the college. Since 2015, it has supported 145 students pursuing a career in trades. More than 70 will benefit from this latest donation.

David Pfeiffer, President of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline, says it is important to invest in skills development in Northern B.C.

“We recognize the positive impact that the bursaries can have on the students, and we know that investing in skills development is important to northern British Columbians. These programs help residents access practical training that prepares them to participate in our pipeline projects and other development projects in Northern B.C.”

McPhedran says the Foundation is thankful for the support from TransCanada.

“The NLC Foundation is incredibly fortunate to have support from TransCanada, an industry

leader that stands firmly behind their belief of supporting post-secondary education. Their support of our college and students over the years has improved outcomes for both our programming and our students.”

Formed in 1981, the Foundation assists community projects and promotes higher education. It acts as a recipient of trust funds designated for scholarships and bursaries benefiting students at Northern Lights College. As of March 31, 2018, the foundation’s assets and endowment funds totalled over $3 million.