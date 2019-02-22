NPHL Playoffs underway with first games already complete, game two Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NPHL semi-finals are well underway with the first games already taken place, last night, on February 21.

The Dawson Creek Senior Canucks were host to the Manning Comets for game one out of the best of seven series.

Manning fell a huge loss of 9-2 to Dawson Creek.

Dawson Creek currently leads the series 1-0.

Their next game is this Saturday, February 23, in Manning for game two of the series.

The Falher Pirates and the Grande Prairie Athletics were in Falher for game one of the series.

This was a close game throughout, with the Athletics managing to edge out a win of 6-5 over the Pirates.

Grande Prairie currently leads the series 1-0.

Their next game is this Saturday, February 23, in Grande Prairie for the second game of the series.

Here are the schedules.

Dawson Creek vs. Manning:

Thu., Feb. 21 – Manning at Dawson Creek

Sat., Feb. 23 – Dawson Creek at Manning

Tue., Feb. 26 – Manning at Dawson Creek

Fri., March 1 – Dawson Creek at Manning

*Sat., March 2 – Manning at Dawson Creek

*Tue., March 5 – Dawson Creek at Manning

*Thu., March 7 – Manning at Dawson Creek

* if necessary

Grande Prairie vs. Falher:

Thu., Feb. 21 – Grande Prairie at Falher

Sat., Feb. 23 – Falher at Grande Prairie

Tue., Feb. 26 – Grande Prairie at Falher

Thu., Feb. 28 – Falher at Grande Prairie

*Sat., March 2 – Grande Prairie at Falher

*Tue., March 5 – Falher at Grande Prairie

*Thu., March 7 – Grande Prairie at Falher

* if necessary