-17 C
Fort St. John
Monday, February 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Kenton White makes Dawson Creek history with shutout win on Saturday, February 23. Source Facebook
Home Sports NPHL semi-finals going strong as teams head into game three
Sports

NPHL semi-finals going strong as teams head into game three

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NPHL semi-finals are going strong as two games have now been completed with game three on the way.

On Saturday, February 23, the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks were in Manning to take on the Comets for game two of the semi-finals.

Canucks’ goalie, Kenton White, stopped all 24 shots directed his way to lead the visiting Canucks to a 4-0 win and a 2-0 lead in their NPHL Semi-Final series against Manning.

- Advertisement -

White’s 24-save shutout performance has put him into the Dawson Creek Canucks’ record books. In Canucks playoff history, it’s the first time DC has recorded a shutout on the road.

Previously, the Canucks recorded four playoff shutouts but all were at home:

  • Feb. 19, 2000 – Fairview 0 at Dawson Creek 10
  • Feb. 28, 2002 – Peace River-Grimshaw 0 at Dawson Creek 7
  • March 4, 2003 – Grimshaw 0 at Dawson Creek 5
  • Feb. 9, 2012 – Spirit River 0 at Dawson Creek 3

Dawson Creek has now been involved in six playoff shutouts in their history and been on the winning end five times. The only time the Canucks were shutout in a playoff game was on March 14, 2000, when they lost 3-0 at Spirit River.

Also on Saturday, February 23, the Grande Prairie Athletics were home to host the Falher Pirates for game two of the semi-final series.

After a tough game, the Athletics fell 5-2 to the Pirates.

The Athletics vs. Pirates series is now tied at one apiece.

The third game of the semi-finals takes place tomorrow, February 26, as all four teams continue to battle it out in a best of seven series in hopes of making it to the Finals.

Dawson Creek will be at home as they face Manning, and Grande Prairie will be in Falher. All games are at 8:30 p.m.

(Source of information from NPHL.com.)

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – United We Roll
Next articleFundraiser night for Midget Predators this Thursday

RECENT STORIES

Sports

City of Fort St John Recreation to host Tween/Teen Tri-Activity Night on March 5

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Recreation is hosting a Tween/Teen Tri-Activity Night on March...
Read more
Sports

Busy weekend at Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a busy weekend on Charlie Lake as over 82 hockey teams participated...
Read more
Sports

Game four of NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The fourth game of the NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight, February 25, as four teams...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Busy weekend at Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a busy weekend on Charlie Lake as over 82 hockey teams participated in the 8th Annual Crystal...

Game four of NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight

Registration for FSJ Hospital Foundation’s Bluey Day to start March 4

Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Break and Enter Investigation

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.