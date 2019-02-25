NPHL semi-finals going strong as teams head into game three

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NPHL semi-finals are going strong as two games have now been completed with game three on the way.

On Saturday, February 23, the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks were in Manning to take on the Comets for game two of the semi-finals.

Canucks’ goalie, Kenton White, stopped all 24 shots directed his way to lead the visiting Canucks to a 4-0 win and a 2-0 lead in their NPHL Semi-Final series against Manning.

- Advertisement -

White’s 24-save shutout performance has put him into the Dawson Creek Canucks’ record books. In Canucks playoff history, it’s the first time DC has recorded a shutout on the road.

Previously, the Canucks recorded four playoff shutouts but all were at home:

Feb. 19, 2000 – Fairview 0 at Dawson Creek 10

Feb. 28, 2002 – Peace River-Grimshaw 0 at Dawson Creek 7

March 4, 2003 – Grimshaw 0 at Dawson Creek 5

Feb. 9, 2012 – Spirit River 0 at Dawson Creek 3

Dawson Creek has now been involved in six playoff shutouts in their history and been on the winning end five times. The only time the Canucks were shutout in a playoff game was on March 14, 2000, when they lost 3-0 at Spirit River.

Also on Saturday, February 23, the Grande Prairie Athletics were home to host the Falher Pirates for game two of the semi-final series.

After a tough game, the Athletics fell 5-2 to the Pirates.

The Athletics vs. Pirates series is now tied at one apiece.

The third game of the semi-finals takes place tomorrow, February 26, as all four teams continue to battle it out in a best of seven series in hopes of making it to the Finals.

Dawson Creek will be at home as they face Manning, and Grande Prairie will be in Falher. All games are at 8:30 p.m.

(Source of information from NPHL.com.)