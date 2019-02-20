NPHL Semi-Finals to start this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NPHL Semi-Finals will be starting this Thursday, February 21.
Four teams will be battling it out in a best of seven series in hopes of making it to the Finals.
On Thursday, the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks and Manning Comets will be starting the semi-finals in Dawson Creek.
This is a battle between two teams that have never met in NPHL playoff history, so it will be an interesting series to watch.
Also on Thursday, the Grande Prairie Athletics will be facing the Falher Pirates. The first game of the series will be taking place in Falher.
Here are the schedules.
Dawson Creek vs. Manning:
Thu., Feb. 21 – Manning at Dawson Creek
Sat., Feb. 23 – Dawson Creek at Manning
Tue., Feb. 26 – Manning at Dawson Creek
Fri., March 1 – Dawson Creek at Manning
*Sat., March 2 – Manning at Dawson Creek
*Tue., March 5 – Dawson Creek at Manning
*Thu., March 7 – Manning at Dawson Creek
* if necessary
Grande Prairie vs. Falher:
Thu., Feb. 21 – Grande Prairie at Falher
Sat., Feb. 23 – Falher at Grande Prairie
Tue., Feb. 26 – Grande Prairie at Falher
Thu., Feb. 28 – Falher at Grande Prairie
*Sat., March 2 – Grande Prairie at Falher
*Tue., March 5 – Falher at Grande Prairie
*Thu., March 7 – Grande Prairie at Falher
* if necessary