NWJHL playoffs continues tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – NWJHL Playoff hockey action continues tonight as four teams battle it out for the semi-final positions.

The teams currently playing in the playoffs is the North Peace Navigators vs the Fairview Flyers and the JDA County Kings vs the Sexsmith Vipers.

The playoffs started on February 19.

- Advertisement -

The Fort St. John Huskies and the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks are in a bye, waiting for the semi-finals to begin on March 1.

Currently, in the NWJHL Playoff Standings, the Kings and the Flyers have two points, the Navigators with one point, and the Vipers at zero.

Tonight, February 22, the Kings are in Sexsmith as they take on the Vipers and the Navigators are at Fairview as they face the Flyers.

Both games are at 8:00 p.m.

For the full playoffs schedule, you can visit the NWJHL website.