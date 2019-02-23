-12.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports NWJHL playoffs continues tonight
Sports

NWJHL playoffs continues tonight

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – NWJHL Playoff hockey action continues tonight as four teams battle it out for the semi-final positions.

The teams currently playing in the playoffs is the North Peace Navigators vs the Fairview Flyers and the JDA County Kings vs the Sexsmith Vipers.

The playoffs started on February 19.

- Advertisement -

The Fort St. John Huskies and the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks are in a bye, waiting for the semi-finals to begin on March 1.

Currently, in the NWJHL Playoff Standings, the Kings and the Flyers have two points, the Navigators with one point, and the Vipers at zero.

Current NWJHL League Playoff Standings as of February 22. Source NWJHL

Tonight, February 22, the Kings are in Sexsmith as they take on the Vipers and the Navigators are at Fairview as they face the Flyers.

Both games are at 8:00 p.m.

For the full playoffs schedule, you can visit the NWJHL website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articleWatson performed well in Saddle Bronc at the San Antonio Rodeo

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Watson performed well in Saddle Bronc at the San Antonio Rodeo

Scott Brooks -
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Hudson's Hope Saddle Bronc Rider, Jake Watson, was competing in the Semi-Finals two, Round one at...
Read more
News

Crystal Cup weather update for opening night

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Organizers of the Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial have provided a weather update...
Read more
Sports

Team Tardi play-off bound at World Junior Curling Championships

Scott Brooks -
LIVERPOOL, N.S. - Sterling Middleton and his Team, Team Tardi, have managed to secure a spot in the playoffs at...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Margaret Ma Murray Community School Fundraising Concert

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Margaret Ma Murray Community School (MMMCS) PAC and Sabrina Brooks, District 60 Band Teacher will be hosting a...

Crystal Cup weather update for opening night

North Peace SPCA saving animals from the complex situation of hoarding

Team Tardi play-off bound at World Junior Curling Championships

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.