NWJHL playoffs going to final game five

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NWJHL playoffs are going to the final game five of the quarter-final series.

The Fort St. John Huskies and the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks will find out who they will be playing against in the semi-finals.

If the JDA County Kings beats the Sexsmith Vipers, the Huskies will play the winner of the North Peace Navigators and the Fairview Flyers game.

If Sexsmith wins Thursday night than the Huskies will play Sexsmith.

According to the Huskies, there is a very good chance that game one of the semi-finals will happen Friday or Saturday night in Fort St. John.

Currently, in the NWJHL Playoff Standings, the Navigators are in first with five points, while the Kings, Vipers, and Flyers have four points.

This Wednesday, February 27, the Flyers are in Peace River to take on the Navigators.

Then on Thursday, February 28, the Vipers are in Grande Prairie as they face the Kings.

All games are scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

For the full playoffs schedule, you can visit the NWJHL website.