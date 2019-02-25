-17 C
Fort St. John
Monday, February 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Commission Partnering with First Nations on Restoration Projects - Photo credit Winter Hawk Studios
Home Energy News OGC partnering with First Nations on restoration projects
Energy NewsNewsRegional

OGC partnering with First Nations on restoration projects

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission will be restoring former oil and gas industry sites to their natural state, as part of a partnership with First Nations of Northeastern B.C.

The OGC will be restoring former sites by utilizing funding from the B.C. Oil and Gas Research and Innovation Society and will be working with the Fort Nelson First Nation to restore borrow pits in the Clarke Lake area.

According to the Commission, they will be restoring the former industry sites by using ecologically suitable and culturally appropriate restoration techniques.

- Advertisement -

During the summer of 2018, the project working group initiated field sampling and site-specific prescriptions.

OGC says earth work followed in the early fall and was completed by the FNFN’s contractor and employees.

According to OGC, Native plant seeds collected during the early fall were provided to a local nursery in preparation for spring planting.

FNFN Chief, Curtis Dickie, says these projects show that the First Nations are taking environmental responsibilities to the next level, adding that these projects are a great source of employment.

“This opportunity is an example of First Nation’s people taking our environmental responsibilities to the next level. These projects will provide our people with employment and with the state of the local economy the partnership is very uplifting and we hope this partnership can be used as an example and create other opportunities to collaborate with the Commission going forward.”

Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, says this type of restoration work is part of the reconciliation process with First Nations to build a better future.

“Our government is dedicated to reconciliation, and we are working with First Nations to build a better future. With this initiative, we are partnering with the Fort Nelson First Nation to make sure to protect the environment and restore oil and gas sites.”

OGC is also working with other Treaty 8 First Nations to launch pilot projects, funded through OGRIS and the Orphan Site Reclamation Fund, to jointly explore restoration practices on orphan oil and gas well sites in their territories.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTaylor Bridge maintenance work to take place on Tuesday
Next articleCity of Fort St John Recreation to host Tween/Teen Tri-Activity Night on March 5

RECENT STORIES

News

Taylor Bridge maintenance work to take place on Tuesday

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Yellowhead Road and Bridge North Peace have announced that more deck maintenance to be performed on...
Read more
Canadian Press

Regulator OKs Fort Hills oilsands mine tailings plan but orders demonstration

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The Alberta Energy Regulator has conditionally approved a tailings management plan for the Fort Hills oilsands...
Read more
News

Registration for FSJ Hospital Foundation’s Bluey Day to start March 4

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation's Bluey Day is set to start...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Busy weekend at Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a busy weekend on Charlie Lake as over 82 hockey teams participated in the 8th Annual Crystal...

Game four of NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight

Registration for FSJ Hospital Foundation’s Bluey Day to start March 4

Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Break and Enter Investigation

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.