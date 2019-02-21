-3.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, February 21, 2019
One year until BC Winter Games in Fort St John

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There is one year until the B.C. 2020 Winter Games takes place in Fort St. John.

On Wednesday, February 20, Winter Games Board of Directors and members of City Council gathered in Centennial Park to start the one-year countdown.

Acting Mayor, Councillor Lilia Hansen, provided a speech in honour of the countdown to the 2020 Winter Games.

In the speech, Hansen says she finds it hard to believe that Fort St. John will be hosting over 1,500 athletes from across B.C. this time next year.

“It’s hard to believe that in only one year, we’ll be hosting over 1,500 of B.C.’s best athletes, coaches, and officials for the 2020 Winter Games.”

This is the first time Fort St. John will be hosting the games since 1984.

According to Winter Games officials, the Games are expected to bring in approximately $1.6 million in revenue.

The B.C. 2020 Winter Games is taking place from February 20 to 23, 2020.

