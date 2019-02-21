-3.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, February 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Open House held to update FSJ LRMP
News

Open House held to update FSJ LRMP

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Government held an Open House, on February 20, as part of a project to update the Fort St. John Land and Resource Management Plan.

Currently, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is working with local First Nations and other parties to prepare for an update to the LRMP.

The LRMP was originally developed in 1997 to identify resource management zones and protected areas on Provincial Public Land; setting out objectives and strategies for how the land and resources are managed.

- Advertisement -

Since 1997, many changes and projects have taken place that is not included in the original LRMP.

Urban Systems is the firm that has been contracted to conduct the Open Houses on behalf of the Government.

At the Open House, many residents and stakeholders came out to voice their opinion and learn more about the LRMP.

Some of the plans that some feel needs to be included in the LRMP update is to replace the Winter habitat that was lost due to Site C construction, and include a completed Parks Plan.

The planning is currently in the scoping phase and will go into the reporting phase in April 2019.

Until March 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. comments on the process and scope of the amendments are being accepted through the LRMP website.

The LRMP update and amendment process is anticipated to take up to two years, into Spring 2021.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articlePhase One of a new Canadian Tire location completed by Spring of 2020
Next articleShe Kills Monsters

RECENT STORIES

News

MP Bob Zimmer to hold second Caribou Closures Town Hall

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local M.P. Bob Zimmer will be hosting a second Public Northern B.C. Caribou Closures...
Read more
News

Blueberry River First Nation’s tap water is now safe

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The ban on drinking tap water for the Blueberry River First Nation has now been...
Read more
News

She Kills Monsters

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Stage North Theatre Society presents 'She Kills Monsters' a comedy written by Qui...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers have two games this weekend against GP

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers have two games this weekend; one at home, and one away.On Friday, February...

Playoffs well under way in the NWJHL

One year until BC Winter Games in Fort St John

She Kills Monsters

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.