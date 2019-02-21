Open House held to update FSJ LRMP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Government held an Open House, on February 20, as part of a project to update the Fort St. John Land and Resource Management Plan.

Currently, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is working with local First Nations and other parties to prepare for an update to the LRMP.

The LRMP was originally developed in 1997 to identify resource management zones and protected areas on Provincial Public Land; setting out objectives and strategies for how the land and resources are managed.

Since 1997, many changes and projects have taken place that is not included in the original LRMP.

Urban Systems is the firm that has been contracted to conduct the Open Houses on behalf of the Government.

At the Open House, many residents and stakeholders came out to voice their opinion and learn more about the LRMP.

Some of the plans that some feel needs to be included in the LRMP update is to replace the Winter habitat that was lost due to Site C construction, and include a completed Parks Plan.

The planning is currently in the scoping phase and will go into the reporting phase in April 2019.

Until March 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. comments on the process and scope of the amendments are being accepted through the LRMP website.

The LRMP update and amendment process is anticipated to take up to two years, into Spring 2021.