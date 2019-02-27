Peace Holdings Inc. releases Findings Report on senior housing in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace Holdings Inc. has released its Findings Report on Senior Housing in Fort St. John.

Within the Findings Report, it focuses on the need, the opportunities, and the concept for senior housing.

According to the Report, seniors are the fastest growing demographic in the area. They say the population of people in Fort St. John is expected to increase by 47 percent, from 34,513 to 50,893 by the year 2041.

The Report also says that within that population increase, the senior population in Fort St. John is expected to increase by 124 percent.

Peace Holdings says our area is facing housing challenges when it comes to senior housing and this is an issue that the Government should be focusing on.

“The Fort St. John area is facing housing challenges in that it has an aging stock and limited options that can accommodate seniors’ evolving needs. This is certainly a hot button topic in other Northern B.C. communities and beyond, as housing affordability continues to be a hurdle faced by many. The aging population in Fort St. John presents a particular challenge, in that the issue of affordability is compounded with the unique needs of the aging population.”

According to a recent report from Save Our Northern Seniors, it says there are 346 people living in Senior Housing, with 256 currently on the waitlist.

In order to face this issue, Peace Holdings is in the process of designing a community in Fort St. John that is specifically designed for seniors.

Through a series of open houses, Peace Holdings had the opportunity to listen to concerns from members of the public on what they feel is important when it comes to the need in senior housing.

Assisted and supportive living was found to be the most important need that should be included in future planning.

Peace Holdings says they will continue to engage community members, and work with stakeholders and the Government in order to ensure we are changing and adapting as needed throughout the process.

For more information on this Report and senior housing in Fort St. John, you can contact Peace Holdings at 778-580-7122 or by email [email protected].