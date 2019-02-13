Peace River Convoy heading to Ottawa with United We Roll

PEACE RIVER, B.C. -A group from Peace River will be travelling along with the ‘United We Roll’ convoy that starts in Red Deer Alberta on February 14th and ends in Ottawa, Ontario.

Cathy Monteath runs the local group for the Peace River and Area FB Page. Born and raised in the Peace River area she works in the Oil and Gas industry as a welder.

Monteath has been gathering people from the north to rally and get information out. “We are tired of the government, we need change for the Canadians and we want to make things better,” said Monteath

The Peace River Convoy will be picking up members in Grande Prairie and at the rally point in Valleyview as they travel south to Red Deer, then joining up with the ‘United We Roll’ Convoy.

Monteath connected with the Yellow Vests in Fort St. John to share her message, “The movement in the north is weaker than other areas,” said Monteath “People of the north believe more word to mouth from experience growing up in the area”

“We need to stand up for our country and bring a good economic background back to Canada and economic growth for Canadian Citizens,” said Monteath.

Monteath participated in the rally with 335 trucks that drove from Grimshaw to Peace River, she sees the ‘United We Roll’ convoy as an opportunity for a peaceful rally. She shares she wants her message heard to all oilfield brothers and sisters, and farmer brothers and sisters, “We need better for Canadians, there is no reason we should not profit and grow globally and be self-sustainable”

