Phase One of a new Canadian Tire location completed by Spring of 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – CT Reit acquired and has been developing the land on Tahltan Road next to Rona.

A multi-phased development project with a 154,000 sqft footprint includes the construction of a 126,000 square foot Canadian Tire store completed by 2020.

The location will be home to a new Canadian Tire store, a Mark’s, Canadian Tire Gas and gas bar and ancillary retail space.

Currently, CT REIT completed the acquisition of a development property in Grande Prairie, Alberta, and expects to construct a 149,000 square foot Canadian Tire store by Spring 2019.

In 2016, CT REIT completed the acquisition of an enclosed mall, together with four acres of excess lands for development, in Fort St. John. The total cost of the acquisition, including transaction costs, was approximately $36.7 million. To read more; CLICK HERE

Several attempts were made to contact the company on this property and the Company will not release any more information.