-3.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, February 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Phase One of a new Canadian Tire location completed by Spring of...
News

Phase One of a new Canadian Tire location completed by Spring of 2020

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – CT Reit acquired and has been developing the land on Tahltan Road next to Rona.

A multi-phased development project with a 154,000 sqft footprint includes the construction of a 126,000 square foot Canadian Tire store completed by 2020.

- Advertisement -

The location will be home to a new Canadian Tire store, a Mark’s, Canadian Tire Gas and gas bar and ancillary retail space.

Currently, CT REIT completed the acquisition of a development property in Grande Prairie, Alberta, and expects to construct a 149,000 square foot Canadian Tire store by Spring 2019.

In 2016, CT REIT completed the acquisition of an enclosed mall, together with four acres of excess lands for development, in Fort St. John. The total cost of the acquisition, including transaction costs, was approximately $36.7 million. To read more; CLICK HERE

Several attempts were made to contact the company on this property and the Company will not release any more information.

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleCranston finishes Usport volleyball last weekend with Calgary Dinos
Next articleOpen House held to update FSJ LRMP

RECENT STORIES

News

Blueberry River First Nation’s tap water is now safe

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The ban on drinking tap water for the Blueberry River First Nation has now been...
Read more
News

She Kills Monsters

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Stage North Theatre Society presents 'She Kills Monsters' a comedy written by Qui...
Read more
News

Open House held to update FSJ LRMP

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Government held an Open House, on February 20, as part of a...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Playoffs well under way in the NWJHL

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NWJHL playoffs are well underway as four teams battle it out for the semi-final positions.The teams currently playing...

One year until BC Winter Games in Fort St John

She Kills Monsters

Open House held to update FSJ LRMP

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.